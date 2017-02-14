Rescuers form human chain to save whales

Rescuers form human chain to save whales

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

It was a scene of both tragedy and triumph in New Zealand Saturday as rescuers defied a shark threat and formed a human chain in a bay in a bid to keep another 200 whales from becoming stranded a day after hundreds died in a mass beaching. About 150 people waded out up to their necks at Farewell Spit in the north-west of the South Island to form the human wall as they also guided some 100 survivors from Friday's beaching away from the shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) 2 hr Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Tue MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC