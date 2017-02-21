Remy Ma Drops Annihilating Nicki Minaj Diss Song "ShETHER"
Get readyyyyy to rumble! Remy Ma has kicked off the weekend by lyrically obliterating Nicki Minaj with "ShETHER" over the instrumental to Nas' 2001 Jay Z diss, "Ether." The new record came immediately after Nicki Minaj dissed Remy Ma on her latest song with Gucci Mane called "Make Love" where she compared the Bronx rap star to a Nokia phone, calls her jealous, a bum and a flop and questions her royalty in Hip Hop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Sat
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC