Remy Ma Drops Annihilating Nicki Minaj Diss Song "ShETHER"

Get readyyyyy to rumble! Remy Ma has kicked off the weekend by lyrically obliterating Nicki Minaj with "ShETHER" over the instrumental to Nas' 2001 Jay Z diss, "Ether." The new record came immediately after Nicki Minaj dissed Remy Ma on her latest song with Gucci Mane called "Make Love" where she compared the Bronx rap star to a Nokia phone, calls her jealous, a bum and a flop and questions her royalty in Hip Hop.

