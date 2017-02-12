Ratings: SNL Hits 6-Year High in Early Numbers, Up 50% From a Year Ago

This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live , with 17-time host Alec Baldwin and returning scene-stealer Melissa McCarthy, scored its highest metered market rating - a 7.2 - since Jan. 8, 2011, when host Jim Carrey Factoring out any such NFL-boosted outings, you'd have to go back to May 8, 2010 to find a higher metered market rating. Compared to the long-running sketch series' February 2016 average with originals, this week's 7.2 rating represents a 50 percent surge.

