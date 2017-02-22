Rapper DMX inspires homeless group in surprise visit
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, stopped by to speak to members of the nonprofit Ready, Willing & Able Philadelphia Wednesday night. RWA provides men with housing and full-time jobs to help combat homelessness and addiction.
