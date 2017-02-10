Rap Legend Twista LOVED Shaq's Freestyle Barkley Diss
How'd Shaq's freestyle shot at Charles Barkley go over in the rap community? Twista says he LOVED it. The world's fastest rapper joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show -- and reviewed Shaq's performance with Kevin Garnett and Big Tigger on the "Area 21" show.
