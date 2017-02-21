Rampage Says Diddy Convinced Him To Hop On Craig Mack's "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)"

Craig Mack's "Flava In Ya Ear " is easily one of rap's most revered records in any context: posse cut or overall dopeness. Released in 1994 as a booster for Mack's solo single, its success raised the public awareness of both The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes, sustained LL Cool J's presence as an undeniable MC as his movie career picked up and introduced the masses to Rampage a.k.a. The Last Boy Scout.

