Radio One Grammy Lounge: Twista Talks Longevity In The Rap Game
For over 25 years Twista has been killing it in the rap game. From his beginnings on the west side of Chicago, being the first artist signed to Loud Records and then delivering a classic star-turning verse on the Do Or Die classic "Po Pimp" to now, Twista has undoubtedly made his mark in Hip-Hop.
