R&B Legend Howard Hewett 's Hot New Single "A Love Of My Own" Available Now

Illustra Distribution & Incendiary Entertainment Group announced the release of Legendary R&B great Howard Hewett's Hot New Single "A Love Of My Own" which is now available on all Major Digital Outlets. Howard Hewett is an iconic R&B and gospel singer and former lead vocalist of the Multiplatinum selling group Shalamar.

