Queen Latifah to be honored as an entertainment icon
The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at this year's ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday. The star of "Star" on Fox says she is honored to receive the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC