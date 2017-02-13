Queen Latifah developing Bible-themed TV series
"The Scroll" will feature new versions of stories from the Bible told through the perspective of a group of friends, who are based on historical figures in the religious book. Latifah will serve as an executive producer on the project, which TV bosses are planning to put into production later this year.
