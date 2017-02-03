Pure Filth: Eminem Raps About B*tch Trump and Violently Raping Ann Coulter
Rapper Marshall Mathers , aka Eminem , came out with another "high class" song, with typical nasty lyrics. This time he targeted conservatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Fri
|MBTN
|9
|The Backwards Rapper
|Jan 30
|Mike
|3
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Lulo
|177
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jan 19
|InkedNat
|225
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC