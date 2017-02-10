Public Enemy's "Yo! Bum Rush The Show" Was "The Best Shit" AMG Ever Heard In His Life

Public Enemy stormed onto the Hip Hop scene in the late 1980s and is now one of the foundational groups of the culture. Their sophomore output, 1988's It Takes a Nation of Millions , has been called "the greatest Hip Hop album ever," but the New York crew's journey started with 1987's Yo! Bum Rush the Show , which celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday .

