Public Enemy's "Yo! Bum Rush The Show" Was "The Best Shit" AMG Ever Heard In His Life
Public Enemy stormed onto the Hip Hop scene in the late 1980s and is now one of the foundational groups of the culture. Their sophomore output, 1988's It Takes a Nation of Millions , has been called "the greatest Hip Hop album ever," but the New York crew's journey started with 1987's Yo! Bum Rush the Show , which celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|5 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC