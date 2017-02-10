Public Enemy's "Yo! Bum Rush The Show...

Public Enemy's "Yo! Bum Rush The Show" Was "The Best Shit" AMG Ever Heard In His Life

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

Public Enemy stormed onto the Hip Hop scene in the late 1980s and is now one of the foundational groups of the culture. Their sophomore output, 1988's It Takes a Nation of Millions , has been called "the greatest Hip Hop album ever," but the New York crew's journey started with 1987's Yo! Bum Rush the Show , which celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI 5 hr 25or6to4 1
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC