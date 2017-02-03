Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at 2013 Lil Wayne concert
UPDATE : On Feb. 3, 2017, police identified Grasyon Langdon, 26, as the suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Charlotte man outside a rap concert on July 26, 2013. It's been more than one year since police said 24-year-old James Price was stabbed to death in a gravel parking lot outside PNC Music Pavilion following a concert by rap star Lil Wayne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Fri
|MBTN
|9
|The Backwards Rapper
|Jan 30
|Mike
|3
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Lulo
|177
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jan 19
|InkedNat
|225
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC