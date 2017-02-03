Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at 2013 Lil Wayne concert

UPDATE : On Feb. 3, 2017, police identified Grasyon Langdon, 26, as the suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Charlotte man outside a rap concert on July 26, 2013. It's been more than one year since police said 24-year-old James Price was stabbed to death in a gravel parking lot outside PNC Music Pavilion following a concert by rap star Lil Wayne.

