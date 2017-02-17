Opening Weekend: a Fist Fight,a a The...

Opening Weekend: a Fist Fight,a a The Great Walla hit theaters

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Action/Fantasy/Thriller Matt Damon stars in this thriller about European mercenaries who get caught up in the defense of the Great Wall of China. Read the review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... 14 hr Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Wed Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC