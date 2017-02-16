On his gripping new solo album, progressive jazz drummer Jamire Williams flouts expectations
Drummer Jamire Williams spent time in New York in the aughts, working with high-level bandleaders like Robert Glasper and Herbie Hancock and pursuing an R&B-informed vision of jazz. These days he lives in Los Angeles, making music that routinely flouts expectations of what a jazz drummer should be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC