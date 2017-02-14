News 1 mins ago 9:40 a.m.Chance the Rapper coming to Tampa
Fresh off winning the Best New Artist Grammy, Chance the Rapper will embark on a spring tour which includes a stop at Tampa's Amalie Arena. Chance will perform June 14 at Amalie, a giant step-up from his previous visit to the Tampa Bay area.
