New Body Count Album To Feature Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera [News]
Body Count have now revealed that Max Cavalera, Dave Mustaine, and Randy Blythe will all appear on new album "Bloodlust" coming via Century Media Records. An official music video for first single "No Lives Matter" is coming on February 17th, with a previously posted teaser clip available below.
