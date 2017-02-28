Neon Desert Music Festival announces 2017 lineup The two-day festival will feature headliners Hardwell, Foster The People, J Balvin, Alesso and Logic. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/music/ndmf/2017/02/28/neon-desert-music-festival-announces-2017-lineup/98504418/ Neon Desert Music Festival will return to Downtown this Memorial Day weekend.

