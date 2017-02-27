'Moonlight' Director Boosts A Chopped And Screwed Version Of Its Soundtrack

Last night, after all was said and done - you might've heard about a late-in-the-evening mix-up - Moonlight was deservingly crowned last year's best film by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Before all the envelope-related tumult, Moonlight 's director, Barry Jenkins, also shared a Best Adapted Screenplay trophy with cowriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue , the play on which the film was based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.