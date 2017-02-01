Milo Yiannopoulos speech canceled after Berkeley campus rampage
Conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos was forced to cancel a planned speech at the University of California after black-clad demonstrators went on a fiery window-smashing rampage that shut down the Berkeley campus. According to CNN footage and reporter Kyung Lah, U.S. flags were burned, several other fires were set, and windows and other fittings at the auditorium had been smashed.
