Master P. Vs. Nick Cannon, Brian Michael-Cox's "Breakfast Club," De La Soul Tours The U.K.
Master P and his son Romeo Miller will face-off against Nick Cannon and Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg during the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Basketball game. Actor Miles Brown will coach Master P and other players on the West like Baron Davis, Candace Parker, and Mark Cuban.
