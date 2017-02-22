Listen to the Full Effort of Lil Yachty & Carly Rae Jepsen's 1988 Remake Of "It Takes Two"

A few short days ago, Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen gave us a preview of their upcoming joint single, a modern remake of the 1988 classic hip-hop hit by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, "It Takes Two." The track was created for a new Roman Coppola-spearheaded Target ad campaign, and makes for an interesting pair up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.