LeBron James helps reunite Lil Wayne, the Hot Boys at New Orleans party
LeBron James had a job to do Saturday once he got to New Orleans: Reunite the Hot Boys. The legendary Cash Money rap group -- including Lil Wayne , Juvenile, Young Turk and Manny Fresh -- took the stage just after midnight Sunday at Latrobe's on Royal with fellow New Orleanian DJ Khaled during a Beats by Dre party in celebration of the NBA All-Star Party.
