Lawsuit: Depp spends more than $2M a month
Johnny Depp's former business managers countersued the actor Tuesday, claiming his lavish lifestyle that cost more than $2 million a month to maintain caused his recent financial troubles and that the star ignored their repeated warnings. The countersuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by The Management Group, comes about two weeks after Depp sued the company alleging it grossly mismanaged his earnings.
