LA Rap duo THEY. on their genre-hopping debut album and love for Nirvana
After years of writing and producing for other acts, R&B duo Dante Jones and Drew Love got sick of the conventions, and decided to team up for their own material as THEY. Taking inspiration from Nirvana, Vampire Weekend and Timbaland, they've coined their own genre - 'Grunge & B'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|6 hr
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC