Key Biscayne music man headlines Coconut Grove's festival this weekend
His roots are in Motown but his musical style represents the rhythms of the world, as Key Biscayne's own Arthur Hanlon continues to blaze his own melodic trail by producing sounds that translate into a type of piano poetry that speaks to people without words. "Music is communication," Hanlon said, breaking down what his career means to him in simple yet profound terms.
