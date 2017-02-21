Kanye West Raps in Throwback 2000-Era...

Kanye West Raps in Throwback 2000-Era Video

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

The next time you doubt that celebrities are just like us, take one look at a recently surfaced video clip of a baby-faced Kanye West . Before he represented an untouchable cool to hypebeasts, rap fans, and Yeezy -loving fashion bloggers, Kanye was just as stylistically misguided and as easily swayed by Y2K-era fashion as the rest of us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) 8 hr LittlePrimitive 370
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC