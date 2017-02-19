Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Relaunch Reebok "Solja" During 2017 All-Star Weekend
Even in the rain, crowds of excited fans packed into the Sneaker Politics store to see an exclusive performance by NOLA's own Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Taking the stage in the new Sneaker Politics store among a sea of cameras, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh performed some of their biggest hits like "Back That Azz Up" to a crowd of fans who rapped along.
