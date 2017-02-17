Juan Gabriel Returns to Mexico This W...

Juan Gabriel Returns to Mexico This Weekend - in Hologram Form

Mexican pop music fans were devastated last August when one of the country's most beloved singers, Juan Gabriel, passed away at age 66. But today, Saturday, Feb. 18, fans in Toluca, Mexico will get a chance to see El Divo de Juarez in action once again - courtesy of Hologram USA, the same company that resurrected Tupac Shakur in hologram form at Coachella in 2012. The Juan Gabriel hologram - which, if you want to get all technical, isn't really a hologram - will appear as part of a tribute concert called "Juan Gabriel, Eternally" at the Foro Pegaso in Toluca, a suburb of Mexico City.

