Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine Cast in USA Pilot About Biggie Smalls/Tupac Murders
Josh Duhamel , Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine have been cast in the USA Network pilot Unsolved , a docu-drama chronicling the investigations into the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur In the pilot, Duhamel plays former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who oversaw multiple task forces investigating the murders. Simpson costars as Detective Russell Poole, who in 1997 was actively involved in the investigation into Smalls' death and suspected the LAPD was attempting to cover something up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TVLine.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC