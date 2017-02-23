Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine Cast in USA Pilot About Biggie Smalls/Tupac Murders

Josh Duhamel , Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine have been cast in the USA Network pilot Unsolved , a docu-drama chronicling the investigations into the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur In the pilot, Duhamel plays former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who oversaw multiple task forces investigating the murders. Simpson costars as Detective Russell Poole, who in 1997 was actively involved in the investigation into Smalls' death and suspected the LAPD was attempting to cover something up.

