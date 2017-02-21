Jay Z to be first rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
The music star - whose debut album Reasonable Doubt was released in 1996 - will join the Hall as part of its 2017 class. Announcing the latest crop of inductees on American TV programme CBS This Morning, Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers said 21-time Grammy winner Jay Z had "changed the way we listen to music".
Salisbury Journal.
