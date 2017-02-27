Jay Z to be first rapper in the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame will honor a rapper for the first time at its 48th annual induction ceremony: Jay Z. The Brooklyn M.C. born Shawn Carter, known for hits like “Hard Knock Life ,” “Big Pimpin',” “Izzo ” and “Empire State of Mind,” headlines an induction group this year that also includes Kenneth Edmonds ; the R&B producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis; the Top 40 maestro Max Martin; and the band Chicago's chief songwriters, Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera. The Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., who deferred his induction last year, will also be honored.

