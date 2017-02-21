Jay Z Becomes First Rapper Chosen for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jay Z performs during TIDAL X: Jay Z B-sides in NYC on May 17, 2015 in New York City. The 2017 inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning, with hip-hop icon Jay Z and one-man hit factory Max Martin leading a class that also includes Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds , Motown founder Berry Gordy , Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis , and three members of Chicago .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.