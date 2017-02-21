Jay Z and Beyonce late for Harvey Wei...

Jay Z and Beyonce late for Harvey Weinstein's party

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The couple - who have five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and are expecting twins together - made a surprise appearance at the movie mogul's lavish bash at the Montage Beverly Hills on Saturday , but when they got there, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Jackson and Corbin Bleu were already in the middle of their 'In the Heights' medley. According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Harvey urged the singers - who had been introduced by the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda - to stay on stage and perform "the first five minutes" again, much to the delight of the star-studded crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Sat LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC