James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' Clyde S...

James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' Clyde Stubblefield dies aged 73

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died aged 73. Clyde Stubblefield pictured in October 2013 as the drummer for James Brown has died aged 73 Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died aged 73. Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died aged 73. His wife, Jody Hannon, told The Associated Press that Stubblefield died of kidney failure at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital around noon on Saturday. He had been suffering from kidney disease for 10 years, and had been in hospital for a few days, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Fri Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC