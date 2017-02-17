James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' Clyde Stubblefield dies aged 73

Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died aged 73. Clyde Stubblefield pictured in October 2013 as the drummer for James Brown has died aged 73 Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died aged 73. Clyde Stubblefield, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, has died aged 73. His wife, Jody Hannon, told The Associated Press that Stubblefield died of kidney failure at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital around noon on Saturday. He had been suffering from kidney disease for 10 years, and had been in hospital for a few days, she said.

