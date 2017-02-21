Internet Is Squawking Over Viral Video of Parrot's Rihanna Impression: Watch
A parrot has unknowingly become a viral video sensation as the feathered friend is shown doing an uncanny impression of Rihanna singing "The Monster" featuring Eminem . While the parrot doesn't seem to quite make out all the words, the bird seems to nail the notes to the chorus of the 2013 hit, as he/she attempts to sing, " I'm friends with the monster that's under my bed / Get along with the voices inside of my head / You're trying to save me, stop holding your breath / And you think I'm crazy, yeah, you think I'm crazy / Well, that's nothing.
