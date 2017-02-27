Ice-T and Body Count Back With Bleak Rap Rock Anthem 'No Lives Matter'
From the man who brought you "Cop Killer" comes the latest anti-PC bear-poking anthem from Ice-T and his occasional rap metal combo Body Count , "No Lives Matter." The thundering track is the first single from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Bloodlust , which features cameos from Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, Sepultura 's Max Cavalera and Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine.
