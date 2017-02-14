Ice-T: Adele deserved to win at the Grammys 0:0
Even though Adele received some blowback on social media for her clean sweep at the Grammys - winning Album of the Year over BeyoncA©'s critically acclaimed "Lemonade" - rapper Ice-T thinks the British singer's wins were well-deserved. "Adele is hard to beat because she is the business and she is good and she makes hit records," the 58-year-old "Law & Order" star told The Post at the Pirelli Calendar exhibit at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday.
