Ice Cube - - Reveals 25th Anniversary...

Ice Cube - - Reveals 25th Anniversary Edition Of a oeDeath Certificatea

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WJMZ-FM Greenville

The Album "Death Certificate" was first released in 1991 featuring the lyrical stylings of Ice Cube, Rapper, Actor, Producer, and all around talented guy. HipHopDX.com reports that In a candid interview with the inimitable Sway Calloway for his Sway's Universe radio show, West Coast gangster rap pioneer and celebrated actor Ice Cube sat down to discuss his upcoming feature film, Fist Fight and his recently announced Big3 basketball league .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJMZ-FM Greenville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 3 MBTN 9
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC