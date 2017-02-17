Ice Cube Judges Teacher-On-Teacher Rap Battle
British viral platform Unilad managed to recruit West Coast legend Ice Cube to judge a rap battle they organized between an English teacher, Mark Grist, and a math teacher, Harry Baker. Putting aside appearances for one second and listening to both rappers, there are actually a lot of bars on offer from both sides, particularly if you're a bit of a math geek .
