Ice Cube backs Kanye West for presidential challenge against Donald Trump
Rapper Ice Cube says he will back Kanye West if he runs against President Donald Trump in the next US election. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/film-tv/news/ice-cube-backs-kanye-west-for-presidential-challenge-against-donald-trump-35491864.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/film-tv/news/article35491863.ece/19e57/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-fe721ab3-2044-4e2b-b014-063568de263b_I1.jpg Rapper Ice Cube says he will back Kanye West if he runs against President Donald Trump in the next US election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC