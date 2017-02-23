Ice Cube, Amber Rose & More Set for New Game Show VH1 Hip Hop Squares

VH1 today announced the network's highly anticipated game show VH1 HIP HOP SQUARES, hosted by comedian De Ray Davis , kicks off Monday, March 13th at 10PM ET/PT with two new episodes per night for a branded "VH1 HIP HOP SQUARES Week." Following the week-long premiere, "VH1 Hip Hop Squares" will join VH1's unstoppable Monday night programming block of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "The Breaks" every Monday at 10PM ET/PT.

