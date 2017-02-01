Hip Hop Artists Connect With Fight For Social Justice
Hip Hop artists are lending their talent and raising their voices to speak out against police violence and to also seek justice for Mario Woods, a young, Black man slain by San Francisco cops. A cross section of anti-police brutality activists, community leaders, and organizers formed the Justice for Mario Woods Coalition to demand justice in response to the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Backwards Rapper
|Jan 30
|Mike
|3
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Lulo
|177
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jan 19
|InkedNat
|225
|What do you think of my rapping?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC