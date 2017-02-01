Hip Hop Artists Connect With Fight Fo...

Hip Hop Artists Connect With Fight For Social Justice

Hip Hop artists are lending their talent and raising their voices to speak out against police violence and to also seek justice for Mario Woods, a young, Black man slain by San Francisco cops. A cross section of anti-police brutality activists, community leaders, and organizers formed the Justice for Mario Woods Coalition to demand justice in response to the case.

