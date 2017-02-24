Hear 50 Centa s son diss his father on new track a Differenta
The rapper's first-born son Marquise Jackson has released the son on the 14th anniversary of his dad's debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The song, which lends from Dr Dre's 'What's The Difference', features the lyric: "Lost my pops, he's still alive" .
