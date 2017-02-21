He cut off her finger and drank her blood to honor an Insane Clown Posse fan, judge rules
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for cutting off a woman's finger and drinking her blood in a ritual to honor a fellow fan of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse. A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to Insane Clown Posse fans.
