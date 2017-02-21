Have You Seen This? Alex Trebek is our favorite rapper

DOUBLE JEOPARDY - Alex Trebek - the Canadian septuagenarian who has hosted "Jeopardy!" since 1984 - is making waves after a rap category on the perpetually popular game show has the internet in a tizzy. In a category titled "Let's Rap, Kids!", Trebek delivered a dead-pan delivery of selected lyrics from hip-hop heavy hitters like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil' Wayne, Desiigner and Kanye West.

