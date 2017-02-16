Harrow music producers and rappers discuss their eclectic influences
The two brothers from Harrow are Naveen , 24, and Bhumeet Kala-Lee, 25, a duo making music from sounds of the late '90s that can be heard reverberating through. They cite influences such as Biggie, Missy Elliott, Nas, Jay Z and UK artists such as So Solid Crew, "all the grime cats like Skepta, Wiley, BBK" and one who can't be forgotten, Artful Dodger.
