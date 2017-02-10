Grammys 1 hour ago 8:48 p.m.James Corden trips, raps through Grammy opener

CBS late-night star James Corden tripped off his first Grammy hosting gig by actually tripping, spilling down a brightly lit staircase and right into a big dance production number that he quickly shut down, chastising all involved for their ineptitude. "Stop! This is a disaster," he said, shooing away his backup dancers as part of a well-choreographed display of clumsiness.

