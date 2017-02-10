Grammy producer says he advised Frank Ocean against 2013 performance
Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild have discussed Frank Ocean 's history with the awards show, after Ocean intentionally did not submit 'Blonde' and 'Endless' for Grammy consideration. While representatives for Ocean didn't comment on the revelation, Billboard claims a rep for the Grammys confirmed that Ocean's albums had not been submitted for consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC