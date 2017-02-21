Goldie Lookin Chain latest band to be...

Goldie Lookin Chain latest band to be added to LeeStock lineup

LeeStock Music Festival in Long Melford has added a further act to its lineup for the festival at the end of May. Having previously hosted acts such as Scouting For Girls, The Feeling and the Lightning Seeds, this year's lineup sees Newton Faulkner, Wheatus and Toploader take to the stage in the grounds of Melford Hall in Suffolk and they will now be joined by Goldie Lookin Chain. Whilst Newton Faulkner and Wheatus will headline the Saturday billing, Toploader will close the festival on the Sunday, supported by Goldie Lookin Chain.

